News to Know for July 24

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, July 24, and on this day in 1969, the historic Apollo 11 astronauts splashed down safely in the Pacific. Just a few days prior, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first two humans to ever walk on the moon. Nearly six decades later, Apollo 11 continues to inspire new generations of explorers and space missions.

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News to Know

Tampa City Council makes history with rare 'no' vote on Rays stadium land use transmittal: The council voted 4-3 to block a land use amendment tied to a proposed Tampa Bay Rays development, in what may be the first time in city history the council has ever voted against transmitting a comprehensive plan amendment to the state.



The council voted 4-3 to block a land use amendment tied to a proposed Tampa Bay Rays development, in what may be the first time in city history the council has ever voted against transmitting a comprehensive plan amendment to the state. Man convicted of killing his infant in DUI crash is set to be sentenced: Arturo Antonio Higuera Guerrero remains in the Hillsborough County jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court today for sentencing.

WFTS

Arturo Antonio Higuera Guerrero remains in the Hillsborough County jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court today for sentencing. Cyclosporiasis cases rise to over 150 in Florida, doctors discuss what they are seeing: According to the disease tracker on the Florida Department of Health's website, there have been 158 confirmed or probable cases statewide between May 1 and July 18.



According to the disease tracker on the Florida Department of Health's website, there have been 158 confirmed or probable cases statewide between May 1 and July 18. Pinellas County deputy encounters first gator after move from Northeast: In the video, you can see the deputy tie a leash to the hissing gator and load it up into the back of his vehicle.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Mostly sunny and humid this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the best chance for pop-up showers arrives after 6 p.m.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

AM Forecast 7/24

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

When you go to rent a home, it can feel like you don't have much bargaining power, but a new report that looked at real estate listings found renters are getting more incentives lately. Tampa Bay 28's Susan El Khoury looks at the findings and what they could mean for you.

Susan Solves It: Concessions for renters

Things to Do this Friday, July 24