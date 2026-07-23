- A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy had his first encounter with an alligator.
- In the video, you can see the deputy tie a leash to the hissing gator and load it up into the back of his vehicle.
Watch video provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Pinellas County deputy encounters first gator after move from northeast
- The deputy is originally from the Northeast and had never encountered a gator before.
Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment
A Pasco County memory care facility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy weeks after a judge ordered it to pay a $1.5 million award to a resident's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment