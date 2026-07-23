Man convicted of killing his infant in DUI crash is set to be sentenced

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla. — The man convicted in a DUI crash that killed his infant daughter is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning in Hillsborough County.

Arturo Antonio Higuera Guerrero remains in the Hillsborough County jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 24th for sentencing.

According to the arrest affidavit, Higuera Guerrero was driving on County Road 39 near Old Hopewell Road in Plant City when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle. Investigators determined he was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

Authorities say Higuera Guerrero’s 5-month-old daughter, Olivia, was riding in the back seat. The arrest report states the infant was in a rear-facing car seat that had been turned to face forward and was not properly secured.

Ahead of Friday’s sentencing, Tampa Bay 28s Keely McCormick spoke to Olivia’s mother.

WFTS

Audrey Cunningham said the pain of losing her daughter has not gone away.

“It’s not ok. It’s not okay. I have pictures and videos and that’s all I have of her you know you can’t go back and change things but God I wish I could,” Audrey Cunningham said.

Cunningham said her grief is mixed with anger as she prepares to hear the sentence handed down to her former boyfriend.

“There is a ton of sadness, but a lot of anger as well,” Cunningham said.

She is asking the judge to impose the maximum sentence that the law will allow.

Cunningham said, “It is the worst thing that could happen it’ll never be okay. I will forever miss her every day. You know she’d be three now. Her life was stolen. It wasn’t right.”

Higuera Guerrero remains in custody without bond as he waits for Friday’s sentencing.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.