News to Know for July 28

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and if you’re into stargazing, it’s gonna be a pretty exciting next few days. Right now, two meteor showers are active and nearing their peak, and tomorrow night, look up for July’s Full Buck Moon, named for the time of year when male deer begin growing new antlers. In short, plenty of reasons to keep your eyes on the sky this week.

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News to Know

Second octogenarian in modern US history faces lethal injection as Florida set to execute 2 in a day: Florida is set to become the first state in nearly a decade to carry out two executions in a single day.



Florida is set to become the first state in nearly a decade to carry out two executions in a single day. Questions remain after FHP pursuit ends in crash that kills 15-year-old passenger in Pasco County: The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a pursuit that ended in a crash Sunday morning, killing a 15-year-old passenger and seriously injuring the 15-year-old driver. WFTS

Two St. Pete men charged with attempted murder after victim shot in chest: Two St. Petersburg men were arrested by police after a victim was in the chest during a robbery last month, authorities said.



Two St. Petersburg men were arrested by police after a victim was in the chest during a robbery last month, authorities said. As flooding becomes more frequent, St. Pete gets $2.2 million for 2 key projects: St. Petersburg is receiving more than $2.2 million in federal funding to help speed up two stormwater projects aimed at reducing chronic flooding in some of the city's most flood-prone areas.



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Today's Weather Outlook

We're waking up to areas of rain on the radar. Meteorologist Greg Dee says highs will only reach the 80s due to cloudy skies.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

July 28, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Consumer advocates are pushing for stronger solar financing protections as some homeowners report taking on costly long-term debt and paying more than expected for solar panel systems. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises homeowners to carefully review loan terms, projected savings, fees, and repayment obligations before signing a solar financing agreement.

Susan Solves It: Solar Loan Risks

Things to Do this Tuesday, July 28