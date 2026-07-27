Questions remain after FHP pursuit ends in crash that kills 15-year-old passenger in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a pursuit that ended in a crash Sunday morning, killing a 15-year-old passenger and seriously injuring the 15-year-old driver.

According to FHP, a trooper attempted to stop a speeding Chevy Traverse on State Road 54 around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say the driver accelerated to speeds of up to 115 mph while trying to flee.

The pursuit ended when the trooper used a Precision Immobilization Technique, commonly known as a PIT maneuver, to stop the SUV. The Traverse left the roadway, crashed into a utility pole, and then struck a tree.

The passenger died. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators also said they found alcohol inside the SUV, which appears to belong to one of the teens' parents.

The crash has left many in the New Port Richey community in shock and mourning, while also raising questions about the pursuit itself and the decision to use a PIT maneuver.

In response to questions about the incident, FHP said the investigation remains active and referred to its pursuit policy.

The policy states that troopers must continually balance the need to apprehend a fleeing driver against the risk to the public. It also says troopers should constantly evaluate whether a pursuit should continue and may terminate a chase if they determine the danger of continuing outweighs the need for an immediate arrest.

The policy identifies the PIT maneuver as the agency's primary method for ending a pursuit. Before using it, troopers are required to consider factors including roadway conditions, visibility, traffic, pedestrians, the type of vehicle, its occupants and speed. The policy also notes that the faster a vehicle is traveling, the greater the likelihood of serious injury or death.

Whether the trooper's actions were consistent with that policy will be part of FHP's required internal review, which is conducted whenever a pursuit results in a fatal crash.

The identities of the two 15-year-olds have not yet been officially released.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.