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Two St. Pete men charged with attempted murder after victim shot in chest

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ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — Two St. Petersburg men were arrested by police after a victim was in the chest during a robbery last month, authorities said.

Christopher Mackey, and Tyandre Howard, both, 19, were charged with attempted murder and home invasion robbery by the St. Petersburg Polce Department.

On June 30 at about 1:24 a.m., Mackey, armed with a gun, planned to rob the victim and was let inside an apartment by a co-defendant – Tyandre Howard.

Once Mackey was inside the apartment, Howard shot the man in the leg, shattering his femur, police officials said.

Howard then shot the man in the chest.

The suspects then took the victim’s cell phone.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

he victim knew both men and identified them to police.

Mackey was arrested on Monday, while Howard was arrested on July 7.

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