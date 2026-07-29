News to Know for July 29

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and in just a few hours, July’s Full Buck Moon will reach its official peak at 10:36 a.m. EDT. While that happens during daylight, the moon will be below the horizon, so you’ll be able to see it when it rises over Tampa Bay this evening. The Buck Moon gets its name from the time of year when male deer begin growing new antlers

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News to Know

Tampa man found guilty of 1st-degree murder after killing man during encounter: A jury found a Tampa man guilty of first-degree murder after prosecutors said he murdered a man he invited over for a sexual encounter.



A jury found a Tampa man guilty of first-degree murder after prosecutors said he murdered a man he invited over for a sexual encounter. 'I don't know what to do': Educators speak out about potential health insurance hike impacts: The Pinellas County School Board voted Tuesday to enlist help from the Florida Educator Health Trust, a nonprofit that will evaluate the district's healthcare benefits and contracts to identify potential cost savings.

WFTS

Florida citrus growers see signs of hope as orange production rises after years of decline: For years, the story of Florida citrus has been one of declining production. This season, that trend finally showed signs of easing.



For years, the story of Florida citrus has been one of declining production. This season, that trend finally showed signs of easing. Federal immigration agents used racial slurs during Los Angeles raids, court evidence shows: Plaintiffs say the evidence proves immigration agents were engaging in racial profiling.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Storms will likely develop over the Gulf this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the rain will shift toward the coast as we move toward midday.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

July 29, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A NerdWallet study ranked major U.S. airlines by baggage and seat selection fees, showing how add-on charges can significantly increase the total cost of a flight. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing the total trip cost, including baggage and seat selection fees, before booking so you know which ticket is actually the best value.

Susan Solves It: Airline Fees

Things to Do this Wednesday, July 29