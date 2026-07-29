Tampa man found guilty of 1st-degree murder after killing man during encounter

TAMPA, FLA. — A jury found a Tampa man guilty of first-degree murder after prosecutors said he murdered a man he invited over for a sexual encounter.

Dewayne Gallishaw will be sentenced to life in prison Aug. 28, the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, 13th Judicial Circuit, said.

Prosecutors said Gallishaw was living with his boyfriend at an apartment on Marsh Harbor Place in Tampa in 2023, when the couple invited another man to the apartment for a sexual encounter.

While the two other men were together, prosecutors said Gallishaw went into a bedroom, retrieved a handgun, returned and pointed it at his boyfriend before shooting the other man in the head, killing him.

Gallishaw’s boyfriend ran into a bedroom, locked the door and called 911. Gallishaw then allegedly fired several rounds through the closed bedroom door.

Authorities said the bullets traveled into a neighboring apartment, striking a 73-year-old woman. She survived her injuries.

Jurors reviewed extensive evidence including witness testimony, body cam footage, and helicopter surveillance video before returning a guilty verdict.

Assistant State Attorneys Scott Harmon and Crews Chambers successfully prosecuted this case.