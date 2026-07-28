Florida citrus growers see signs of hope as orange production rises after years of decline

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — For years, the story of Florida citrus has been one of declining production. This season, that trend finally showed signs of easing.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates Florida growers harvested roughly 12.9 million boxes of oranges this season, about 6% more than last year. While that's still a fraction of the 151 million boxes the state produced 20 years ago, growers say it's another encouraging sign that years of research, investment and innovation are beginning to pay off.

For fourth-generation citrus grower Kyle Story, the numbers reflect what he's been seeing in his groves.

"We had an uptick," Story said. "Even with drought, with the residual effects of hurricanes, with the freeze event, we still had — season over season — big number increases."

Story's family has farmed in Polk County for more than a century along Blue Lake near Lake Wales.

He says the past two decades have tested Florida growers like never before. Citrus greening, hurricanes, and freezes have slashed production, which forced many growers out of the business.

WFTS

But Story believes the growers who remain are beginning to see the payoff from years of research, improved grove management, and innovation.

"The growers that have been able to make it this far and are determined, they're reinvesting," Story said. "They're expanding their farms back into land that was fallow. We're seeing a slowing in development, at least in our area, so that gives us a lot of hope."

The optimism extends beyond this year's harvest.

Story says the crop already developing for next season looks promising, with healthy fruit and strong production potential, though he knows the industry's future will still depend on the weather.

"We like the crop that we see," he said. "Fingers crossed for hurricanes to leave us be."

WFTS

Florida lawmakers have also invested heavily in the industry's recovery, approving more than $320 million over the past two years for citrus research, field trials, disease-tolerant trees, and other initiatives aimed at helping growers rebuild.

USDA

Story says those efforts, combined with growers' determination, are beginning to change the outlook.

"I think we've bottomed out," he said. "I think we've turned that corner. Weather permitting."

For an industry that has spent years watching production fall, growers say that's reason enough for cautious optimism.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.