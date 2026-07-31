News to Know for July 31

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and this morning, our Good Morning Tampa Bay team is breaking down everything you need to know about the new school year. From changes to bus schedules to tips and tricks for helping your kids adjust to their new schedule, we've got you covered as Tampa Bay prepares to go back to school.

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News to Know

Tampa Bay goes back to school: Everything you need to know for 2026: The start of the school year is almost here for most Tampa Bay residents. We've created a handy guide so you and your family can make a stress-free transition from the summer months into the academic year.



The start of the school year is almost here for most Tampa Bay residents. We've created a handy guide so you and your family can make a stress-free transition from the summer months into the academic year. Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest: Florida's Halo Law generally makes it a crime to remain within 25 feet of a first responder after a warning to stay back if the person intends to impede, threaten, or harass the officer.

WFTS, File

Hillsborough County School Board may reconsider leggings restrictions after feedback from parents: The district's new dress code prohibited leggings unless worn with an oversized shirt or sweatshirt.



The district's new dress code prohibited leggings unless worn with an oversized shirt or sweatshirt. Woman suffers facial fractures, brain bleed in domestic attack: PCSO: A Treasure Island man was arrested on Tuesday after an attack on his wife caused facial fractures and bleeding on the brain, authorities said.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Scattered rain likely this morning. Meteorologist Ally Blake says a front to our north will keep our rain pattern unsettled this weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Friday, July 31