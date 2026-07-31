Woman suffers facial fractures, brain bleed in domestic attack: PCSO

TREASURE ISLAND, FLA. — A Treasure Island man was arrested on Tuesday after an attack on his wife cause facial fractures and bleeding on the brain, authorities said.

Vernon Peterson, 39, of Treasure Island, was charged by the Pinellas County sheriff’s Office (PCSO) with aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

By “punching, kicking and dragging the victim’s body” Peterson’s wife suffered significant injuries to her face, an arrest affidavit stated.

Hospital staff confirmed she had facial fractures and orbital fracture.

Surgery was required to repair a facial fracture, the report stated.

The victim also had a small brain bleed.

She also suffered “significant” bruises to her arms, hands, legs and the front and back of her torso.

Both eyes were swollen shut, PCSO officials said.

Peterson also was charged with violating a pre-trial release for domestic violence.

Peterson has had previous domestic violence charges dating back to 2020, according to court reports.

He was being held on no bond.