News to Know for July 6

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
Today is Monday, and we're coming off a busy holiday weekend in Tampa Bay. As we slowly ease back into another week, Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see another typical July day with scattered showers, so make sure you grab an umbrella as you head out the door.
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News to Know
- Holiday travel delays leave some visitors stuck at Tampa International Airport: Now that the America 250 celebrations have wound down, millions of Americans are making their way back home. But for some travelers at Tampa International Airport, the journey is taking a little longer than expected.
- Folarin Balogun cleared to play against Belgium after one-game ban suspended by FIFA: In a stunning twist ahead of the World Cup Round of 16, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has confirmed that United States men’s national team striker Folarin Balogun will be eligible to play against Belgium on Monday in Seattle.
- Join us at the Tampa Bay 28 Listens Booth in Bradenton: Tampa Bay 28 Bradenton and Manatee County reporter Haley Zarcone will host a Listens Booth on Wednesday, July 6, at the G.T. Bray Recreation Center.
- Missing scuba diver found dead off Treasure Island Beach: A missing scuba diver who disappeared after entering the water alone near Treasure Island Beach was found dead Sunday morning about 200 feet offshore.
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Today's Weather Outlook
Rain starts along the coast. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the rain will shift east, and more showers are possible west of I-75 in the afternoon.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
A new study found more drivers are using artificial intelligence tools to compare car insurance policies and search for lower rates. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to read the fine print carefully and fully understand what their insurance policy covers before signing up.
Things to Do this Monday, July 6
- Catch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field.
- When: 6:40 p.m.
- Where: Tropicana Field
- Cost: $43
- Spend Monday at BarrieHaus Beer Co. with Mundane Mondays and a beer punch card special.
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: BarrieHaus Beer Co.
- Cost: TBD
- Tampa Bay 28 Listens Booth
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: G.T. Bray Recreation Center
- Cost: FREE