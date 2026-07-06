News to Know for July 6

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're coming off a busy holiday weekend in Tampa Bay. As we slowly ease back into another week, Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see another typical July day with scattered showers, so make sure you grab an umbrella as you head out the door.

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News to Know

Holiday travel delays leave some visitors stuck at Tampa International Airport: Now that the America 250 celebrations have wound down, millions of Americans are making their way back home. But for some travelers at Tampa International Airport, the journey is taking a little longer than expected.



Now that the America 250 celebrations have wound down, millions of Americans are making their way back home. But for some travelers at Tampa International Airport, the journey is taking a little longer than expected. Folarin Balogun cleared to play against Belgium after one-game ban suspended by FIFA: In a stunning twist ahead of the World Cup Round of 16, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has confirmed that United States men’s national team striker Folarin Balogun will be eligible to play against Belgium on Monday in Seattle.

WFTS

Join us at the Tampa Bay 28 Listens Booth in Bradenton: Tampa Bay 28 Bradenton and Manatee County reporter Haley Zarcone will host a Listens Booth on Wednesday, July 6, at the G.T. Bray Recreation Center.



Tampa Bay 28 Bradenton and Manatee County reporter Haley Zarcone will host a Listens Booth on Wednesday, July 6, at the G.T. Bray Recreation Center. Missing scuba diver found dead off Treasure Island Beach: A missing scuba diver who disappeared after entering the water alone near Treasure Island Beach was found dead Sunday morning about 200 feet offshore.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Rain starts along the coast. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the rain will shift east, and more showers are possible west of I-75 in the afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

July 6, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new study found more drivers are using artificial intelligence tools to compare car insurance policies and search for lower rates. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to read the fine print carefully and fully understand what their insurance policy covers before signing up.

Susan Solves It: AI Insurance Savings

Things to Do this Monday, July 6