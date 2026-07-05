Missing scuba diver found dead off Treasure Island Beach

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A missing scuba diver who disappeared after entering the water alone near Treasure Island Beach was found dead Sunday morning about 200 feet offshore.

According to the Treasure Island Police Department, the body of 41-year-old LeeAnn Fay Sellers was recovered Sunday after a fisherman reported seeing what appeared to be a body floating in the water around 6:45 a.m.

Police said Sellers went scuba diving alone on Friday and did not return. Her husband reported her missing later that evening.

Treasure Island police, Treasure Island Fire Rescue and assisting agencies conducted a search on land and in the water Friday night, but the diver was not located.

Responding crews recovered the body Sunday morning. Officials said the body was wearing scuba diving equipment.