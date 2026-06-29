Tampa Bay 28 Listens Booth in Bradenton

- Tampa Bay 28 is committed to listening to you about the problems you think need to be addressed in your neighborhood, and the people who should be celebrated for their positive impact.
- Tampa Bay 28 Bradenton and Manatee County reporter Haley Zarcone will host a Listens Booth on Wednesday, July 6, at the G.T. Bray Recreation Center.
Stop by from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to tell Haley about the stories that matter to you.
Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox
A Tampa Bay company has developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to send personalized video responses to customer emails and text messages, replacing traditional auto-reply systems.
Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox