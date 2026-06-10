News to Know for June 10

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and Meteorologist Greg Dee suggests grabbing an umbrella as you head out the door this morning. We'll see some scattered rain and storms early this afternoon, and it looks like today is the start of a rainy next few days across Tampa Bay. Although we're still a few days out from the weekend, it may be a good idea to plan some indoor activities, just in case.

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News to Know

US strikes Iran after blaming Tehran for helicopter crash. Iran fires on countries in the region: Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan — all of which host U.S. troops — came under Iranian fire.



Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan — all of which host U.S. troops — came under Iranian fire. St. Pete Beach leaders consider new restrictions at local beaches: St. Pete Beach leaders are looking at several new restrictions, including prohibiting fireworks on or over the beach and within .75 miles of active shorebird nests and breeding sites. Sebring Police Department A dog was recovered after it was in a vehicle that was stolen from Sebring City Hall.

Suspect steals running car with dog inside at Sebring City Hall: SPD: Sebring police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle – that was parked and running – with a dog inside at City Hall, authorities said.



Sebring police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle – that was parked and running – with a dog inside at City Hall, authorities said. Pop-up service centers open in Plant City and Wimauma to help homeowners with hurricane repairs: Eligible residents can get financial help to repair or rebuild and may even be reimbursed for work related to the 2024 hurricanes.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 70s this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see some scattered rain and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 10, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

As insurance costs rise, more people are considering going without coverage, while experts suggest exploring cost-saving options before dropping a plan. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to review their health insurance options each year, compare marketplace plans, and consider using a health savings account before deciding to drop coverage.

Susan Solves It: Insurance Choices

Daly Discoveries

The Girls Only Construction Camp in Pinellas County preps students for a growing industry. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly says the four-day camp teaches general construction techniques that teachers can use in the field.

Girls Only Construction Camp preps students for a growing industry

Things to Do this Wednesday, June 10