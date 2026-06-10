St. Pete Beach leaders consider new restrictions at local beaches

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — St. Pete Beach leaders were set to discuss proposed restrictions impacting local beaches on Tuesday.

At a commission meeting, the city commission voted to postpone the discussion.

St. Pete Beach leaders are looking at several new restrictions, including prohibiting fireworks on or over the beach and within .75 miles of active shorebird nests and breeding sites.

City leaders also want to prohibit smoking and vaping except for cigars. They're also considering banning the use of disposable foam products and leaving unattended fishing lines.

St. Pete Beach leaders are also considering prohibiting business owners from operating without registering first with the city.

Some examples included yoga classes and a photography set up.

Joshua Balbontin lives in Tampa and often brings his family to St. Pete Beach.

He said he agrees with some of the rules, like leaving fishing lines unattended, but said there's already a list of rules posted at beach access points.

"We live on the coastline for a reason. Let's take advantage of the beaches as much as possible if it's not bothering other people, why should we not be able to do it," said Balbontin.

Kyle Fleming is a professional photographer. He's curious if the city will require photographers to get a permit.

He's worried about the impact on his business and says sometimes clients book on short notice.

"A potential client doesn't necessarily call me or email me a month, 60 days before. Actually, I was booked with somebody just two hours before. It was a proposal. He had a ring. He was actually staying at the Don CeSar, and he wanted to have a photographer," said Fleming.

A handful of people showed up to Tuesday's commission meeting.

Dominic Isgro pointed out that city leaders met with hotel owners about the proposed ordinance, and locals deserve the same opportunity.

"Thankfully, the city commission tonight voted and approved, moving that agenda item to a date to be determined after there has been an opportunity for the public to weigh in at a town hall meeting or similar event, so I think that that was a great decision on the city commission's part," he said.

City commissioners have not yet set a date for future discussion.