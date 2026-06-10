Suspect steals running car with dog inside at Sebring City Hall: SPD

SEBRING, FLA. — Sebring police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle – that was parked and running – with a dog inside at City Hall, authorities said.

The Sebring Police Department (SBD) responded to Sebring City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave., just before noon on Tuesday after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim parked at City Hall and went inside, leaving the vehicle running with their dog inside, according to an SBD report.

An unknown individual then got into the vehicle and fled with the dog. SBD officers with assistance from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle abandoned at a home on Devon Court.

The dog was reunited with the owner at City Hall. The suspect is still at large

Police officials stressed to take your keys with you if you leave your vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5107 or by submitting an anonymous tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).