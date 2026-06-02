News to Know for June 2

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and we're waking up to another cloudy day in Tampa Bay. However, I have some good news for those of you on the coast. Meteorologist Greg Dee says he expects the coast to remain dry for the first time in the past few days, so while it won't be a sunny day at the beach, at least you'll be dry. However, for those closer to downtown Tampa, I'd probably grab a rain jacket this afternoon, just in case.

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News to Know

Deputies monitoring possible 'teen takeover' incidents in Wesley Chapel: PSO: The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said deputies are aware of possible incidents involving “teen takeovers” in the Wesley Chapel area on Monday night.



The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said deputies are aware of possible incidents involving “teen takeovers” in the Wesley Chapel area on Monday night. Hillsborough County reminds people to check evacuation zones after sweeping changes: County emergency managers say some people may now be in a higher evacuation zone than before, while others are being added to evacuation maps for the first time.

WFTS

KidsPark in Brandon offers pay-as-you-go childcare: A unique childcare option is now available to parents in the Tampa Bay area.



A unique childcare option is now available to parents in the Tampa Bay area. A US soldier and a British soldier die during training in Iraq: The U.S. has been reducing the number of troops countering the Islamic State group in Iraq. But American forces have retained a presence in the Kurdish region.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 80s with overcast skies. Meteorologist Greg Dee says those near downtown Tampa and further east may see some pop-up downpours.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 2, 2026 WEATHER AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new AAA study found extreme heat and cold can reduce the driving range and efficiency of electric and hybrid vehicles, with climate control systems increasing the impact. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to pre-cool their vehicles while plugged in and avoid excessive speeds during extreme temperatures to help preserve battery range.

Susan Solves It: EV Heat Impact

Daly Discoveries

Feeding Tampa Bay opens free pet food pantry to keep furbabies and families together. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to the pantry, located in the Market at FTB's Causeway Center. The pet pantry also has toys and leashes.

Feeding Tampa Bay opens pet food pantry to keep furbabies and families together

Things to Do this Tuesday, June 2