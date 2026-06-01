Hillsborough County reminds people to check evacuation zones after sweeping changes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The start of hurricane season is bringing new evacuation zones to parts of Hillsborough County this year.

Updated evacuation maps released by the county show some zones stretching farther inland for the 2026 hurricane season, including communities such as Town N’ Country, Apollo Beach, and Thonotosassa.

Watch report from Chad Mills

Hillsborough County reminds people to check evacuation zones after changes

In Town N’ Country, some neighborhoods moved from Zone B into Zone A.

“That should have been Zone A to begin with,” said homeowner Daniel Andrew. “People don’t realize, Tampa Bay’s only two miles that way. So, you know, water comes into Tampa Bay, where it’s going to go? Right into your home.”

County emergency managers say some people may now be in a higher evacuation zone than before, while others are being added to evacuation maps for the first time.

Officials say the county updates evacuation zones every few years using new NOAA storm surge data and a parcel-by-parcel review. They say the changes better reflect where dangerous water could move inland and which neighborhoods could become cut off during major storms.

“Unfortunately, with these storms, the water is what we see can unfortunately kill people,” said Katja Miller with Hillsborough County’s Office of Emergency Management. “That’s the deadly thing about these storms.”

Maria Ortiz says she’ll take any future evacuation orders seriously after her daughter got trapped in floodwaters during the 2024 hurricane season.

“She had to walk through the floodwaters,” Ortiz said. “Her, her kids, the dogs. You know, you’re talking about a family of five who had to do all that.”

People can check their updated evacuation zone maps at this link. You can also register for Hillsborough County alerts at this link.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.