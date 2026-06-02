Deputies monitor possible 'teen takeover' incidents in Wesley Chapel: PSO

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said deputies are aware of possible incidents involving “teen takeovers” in the Wesley Chapel area on Monday night.

PSO said additional deputies were in the area of the KRATE at the Grove outdoor shopping center on June 1 as a precautionary measure to maintain public safety.

Businesses in the area have also hired off-duty deputies for security as a precautionary measure, per PSO.

PSO said deputies have not seen any significant incidents related to “teen takeovers,” but they will continue to monitor all active scenes as necessary.

According to Ice Cream Dream's Facebook post, Grove management asked all tenants to vacate the property by 9 p.m. due to a possible "teen takeover."

PSO said some teens were turned away from the area. No arrests were reported, according to officials.

Deputies said no businesses were ordered to close by PSO.