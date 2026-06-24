News to Know for June 24

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, June 24, and on this day in 1983, the space shuttle Challenger safely landed after mission STS-7, carrying America's first woman in space. Sally Ride, a physicist and astronaut, was not only America's first woman in space but also the youngest American to fly in space at age 32. Ride's historic mission took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 18.

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News to Know

Recall effort targets three Fort Meade city leaders after data center approval: A group of community members is attempting to recall three Fort Meade city leaders months after the City Commission approved a controversial data center project that divided the community.



A group of community members is attempting to recall three Fort Meade city leaders months after the City Commission approved a controversial data center project that divided the community. Medical experts warn caregivers to be cautious after 3-year-old died after being found in parked car: The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the child's death but has not released details about the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, no charges have been files.

WFTS

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the child's death but has not released details about the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, no charges have been files. St. Pete Beach's Corey Avenue sees real comeback 2 years after Hurricanes Helene and Milton: New businesses are opening on historic Corey Avenue on St. Pete Beach, replacing the "for lease" signs that lined the street in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.



New businesses are opening on historic Corey Avenue on St. Pete Beach, replacing the "for lease" signs that lined the street in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Man arrested for breaking Tax Collector computer over 'logic' portion of driving test: CPD: An Oldsmar man was arrested on Monday after he became angry over the “Logic Test” portion of a driving exam and damaged a Tax Collector’s Office computer, officials said.



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Today's Weather Outlook

High humidity this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says high moisture levels are due to a front that will linger over our area today and tomorrow.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 24, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves I

Authorities are warning drivers about scam text messages claiming unpaid tickets, tolls, or parking fees that try to pressure victims into clicking fraudulent links and sharing personal information. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to ignore suspicious payment demands, avoid clicking unsolicited links, and verify any alleged violation directly through the official agency before taking action.

Susan Solves It: Traffic Ticket Scam

Things to Do this Wednesday, June 24