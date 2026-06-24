Man arrested for breaking Tax Collector computer over 'logic' portion of driving test: CPD

CLEARWATER, FLA. — An Oldsmar man was arrested on Monday after he became angry over the “Logic Test” portion of a driving exam and damaged a Tax Collector’s Office computer, officials said.

Alexander Alvarez, 21, was charged with criminals mischief by the Clearwater Police Department (CPD).

Alvarez was at the Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office on Clearwater taking a driver’s license test on one of the computers at about 12:19 p.m.

He became upset during the “Logic Test” portion of the exam and struck the computer out of anger with a landline telephone, CPD officials said.

Due to the damage, the computer was no longer operational.

The value of the computer was $1,381, an arrest affidavit stated.

Alvarez said “he was remorseful and knew he should not have damaged the computer,” the report stated.