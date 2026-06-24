Man arrested for breaking Tax Collector computer over 'logic' portion of driving test: CPD

CLEARWATER, FLA. — An Oldsmar man was arrested on Monday after he became angry over the “Logic Test” portion of a driving exam and damaged a Tax Collector’s Office computer, officials said.
Alexander Alvarez, 21, was charged with criminals mischief by the Clearwater Police Department (CPD).
Alvarez was at the Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office on Clearwater taking a driver’s license test on one of the computers at about 12:19 p.m.
He became upset during the “Logic Test” portion of the exam and struck the computer out of anger with a landline telephone, CPD officials said.
Due to the damage, the computer was no longer operational.
The value of the computer was $1,381, an arrest affidavit stated.
Alvarez said “he was remorseful and knew he should not have damaged the computer,” the report stated.
Florida brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal
A West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our investigative team was there interviewing him about the denial.