Recall effort targets three Fort Meade city leaders after data center approval

FORT MEADE, Fla. — A group of community members is attempting to recall three Fort Meade city leaders months after the City Commission approved a controversial data center project that divided the community.

Recall petitions are now circulating against Mayor Jaret Williams and Commissioners Matthew Taylor and Petrina McCutchen.

The effort is being led by Michael Bennett, who lives near the proposed data center site and has been a vocal opponent of the project.

Bennett says the data center debate prompted many in the community to take a closer look at other actions by city leaders.

The petitions accuse the three officials of failing to act in the city's best interest and raise concerns about decisions involving legal services, city procedures, and other municipal matters.

Petitions targeting Taylor and McCutchen allege city leaders did not follow proper procedures when selecting legal counsel for the city and that the decision increased costs for taxpayers.

Tampa Bay 28, however, has not yet independently verified several allegations in the recall petitions, including claims of improper financial benefits or the diversion of Community Redevelopment Agency funds.

Bennett says the effort is ultimately about representation.

"I feel that the people in Fort Meade have been misrepresented and haven't been heard," he said.

WFTS

Commissioner Taylor strongly disputes the allegations against him.

Taylor's recall petition focuses on the city's selection of legal counsel in March 2026.

Taylor told Tampa Bay 28 the allegations are "incorrect" and said the selection of legal counsel was a personnel matter.

He argued the recall effort is about nothing more than opposition to the proposed data center and the commission's unanimous approval of the agreement.

"They are grasping at straws to do anything they can to stop the data center," Taylor said.

Mayor Williams did not directly address the allegations contained in the recall petition. In a written statement, he said he supports "the right of every American to exercise their freedoms" and encouraged residents to remain involved in local government.

Tampa Bay 28 also reached out to Commissioner McCutchen. She had not responded to the request for comment as of this publication.

Under Florida law, recall organizers must gather enough valid signatures within a set period before the process can move to the next stage. Bennett said organizers are currently working to collect the signatures needed to continue the effort.

“So, first round, we’ll need 300 [signatures.] And really, it’s only like 246, but we’re going to get 300 for the 10% that we need to put it back to the Supervisor of Elections and city clerk,” Bennett said. “Once we have that, and they have their time to do their rebuttal, which is a five-day period, then we’ll collect 15-percent, which is roughly 400 [signatures].”



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.