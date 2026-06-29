News to Know for June 29

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're starting this week in June and ending in July. If you're looking for some 4th of July plans, there's plenty of action happening across the Bay to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. If you haven't made any plans yet, no rush; you still have a few days.

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News to Know

Planning a road trip for the Fourth of July? What to check on your car before you hit the road: As drivers across the Tampa Bay area hit the roads for the Fourth of July holiday travel period, so will millions of others across the country.



As drivers across the Tampa Bay area hit the roads for the Fourth of July holiday travel period, so will millions of others across the country. Pasco County boy called a 'miracle' after opening eyes following devastating crash: A Pasco County community is calling 10-year-old Asher Thompson their miracle after the young boy opened his eyes following a devastating crash that doctors said he likely wouldn't survive.

WFTS

Heat wave and high humidity will blast much of the eastern US this week, meteorologists say: A long and dangerous heat wave will blast a large swath of the central and eastern United States this week, the National Weather Service said, with temperatures rising ahead of the July Fourth holiday and feeling even hotter because of the high humidity that's arriving with it.



A long and dangerous heat wave will blast a large swath of the central and eastern United States this week, the National Weather Service said, with temperatures rising ahead of the July Fourth holiday and feeling even hotter because of the high humidity that's arriving with it. More than sandwiches: Clearwater NY-style deli built on family and community: Frankie’s Deli of Clearwater is not only known for its Brooklyn-style pressed sandwiches but also for its sense of community.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Heat advisory north of the Bay. Meteorologist Greg Dee says heat index values are up to 105, except north of the Bay, where it may reach 110.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 29, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new crash test study shows adults face higher injury risks in the backseat, prompting calls to add more safety features beyond the front seat. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking your vehicle’s safety ratings, understanding backseat risks for adults, and advocating for improved rear seat protections.

Susan Solves It: Backseat Safety Concerns

Daly Discoveries

Skunk sisters Juniper and Ginger will make their Florida Aquarium debut this holiday weekend. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly visited the 1-year-olds, who will be animal ambassadors meeting and greeting the public.

Skunk sisters Juniper and Ginger will make Florida Aquarium debut this weekend

Things to Do this Monday, June 29