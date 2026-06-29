CLEARWATER, Fla. — Frankie’s Deli of Clearwater is not only known for its Brooklyn-style pressed sandwiches but also for its sense of community.

Owned and operated by Frank and Tracy Nogara, Frankie’s Deli is a mom-and-pop sandwich shop that has been serving Clearwater for 28 years, building a loyal following with stacked sandwiches, quick service and recipes inspired by New York’s iconic deli culture.

WATCH: More than sandwiches: Clearwater NY-style deli built on family and community

More than sandwiches: Clearwater NY-style deli built on family and community

Walking into Frankie’s, you’re greeted by the sizzle of the press, the smell of fresh bread, and friendly banter between staff and regulars. Tracy, often seen behind the counter crafting layered specialties, greets customers with a smile and a quick chat.

"His [Frank's] best friend told him to come to Florida and do something he’s never done before, and here we are 28 years later," Tracy recalled.

"I eat here every day, the food's great," said lifelong customer George Malnati. When Frankie’s here, we particularly get into good entertainment…if you look around, everybody’s friendly in here.”

That New York influence can be seen throughout, from the menu to the walls, bringing a touch of Brooklyn to Clearwater.

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But the story behind Frankie’s goes beyond the food. Over the past few years, Frank suffered a series of strokes, forcing him to step away from the business he built.

“After his stroke, the customer base of what I had, they came out for me, they worked with me when I couldn’t be here, if I was closed, because he kind of came first. So the loyalty that I have from my customers, it’s awesome,” Tracy said.

That support helped carry the deli through one of its toughest chapters. But today, Frankie’s is thriving as a staple in the community, bringing longtime locals and New Yorkers together for a taste of the Empire State.

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“You either liked Frank, or ya didn’t like Frank,” Tracy joked.