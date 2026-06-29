Pasco County boy called a 'miracle' after opening eyes following devastating crash

HUDSON, Fla. — A Pasco County community is calling 10-year-old Asher Thompson their miracle after the young boy opened his eyes following a devastating crash that doctors said he likely wouldn't survive.

Two weeks ago, Thompson was struck by two vehicles while crossing State Road 52 in Hudson on his bicycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On June 12, troopers say Thompson crossed into the path of one car and was thrown into the path of a pickup truck. His family says doctors told them a part of Thompson's brain died as a result of the crash.

"The doctors really were like there's nothing else we can do," said Rachel Lopez, a family friend. "They kind of opened it up to where everybody could basically say goodbye to him."

Lopez recalled making the trip to St. Joseph's All Children's Hospital nearly two weeks ago, organizing prayer circles around the hospital building.

"The first time it was just jump on, get a prayer circle around the hospital as much as possible — like we need a miracle," Lopez said.

'A whole miracle in itself'

Medical staff gave the family devastating news: "It was basically he's likely never going to ever wake up again," Lopez said.

But then, against all odds, Asher opened his eyes.

"When he opened his eyes, we're like, well that's just a whole miracle in itself," Lopez said.

WFTS

While Asher's mother sits beside him in the ICU as each incremental step in his recovery is taken, his community has gathered outside the hospital window, holding onto hope.

Friends and family have created bracelets, shirts, and organized gatherings — each little light representing a piece of hope for the young boy whose progress has become a big deal in the Hudson community.

"Keep the prayers coming, regardless of whatever you believe in, whatever higher power, just keep them coming because they seem to be working," Lopez said. "After seeing the results of the last one, I mean I feel like Asher is such a huge testament to that."

WFTS