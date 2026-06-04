News to Know for June 4

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and we've almost made it through our first week of June. With the weekend in sight, have you made any plans yet? If not, I have a suggestion: This Saturday, England's men's national soccer team is taking on New Zealand in a pre-FIFA World Cup 2026 friendly match at Raymond James Stadium. Whether you're a soccer fan or not, it's a great local chance to get in on the action before the tournament starts.

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News to Know

Stolen identities sold for $8 on the dark web are fueling Medicare fraud across Florida: Florida has emerged as a prime target for Medicare fraud schemes driven by stolen identities, with criminals harvesting personal data from data breaches and scams to submit billions of dollars in fraudulent claims.



Florida has emerged as a prime target for Medicare fraud schemes driven by stolen identities, with criminals harvesting personal data from data breaches and scams to submit billions of dollars in fraudulent claims. USF beach volleyball player creates company to prevent drink spiking: When South Florida beach volleyball player Addison Bounds graduates this August, she'll leave the sand behind. But for the former Division-I athlete, the competition is far from over. WFTS

After backlash over Project Swan, some call for data center moratorium in Lakeland: Opponents of a proposed Lakeland data center are now urging city leaders to enact a moratorium on future data center development, arguing the city should first establish regulations governing the rapidly growing industry.



Opponents of a proposed Lakeland data center are now urging city leaders to enact a moratorium on future data center development, arguing the city should first establish regulations governing the rapidly growing industry. Brides left scrambling to find new venue after Red Mesa Catina suddenly closes in downtown St. Pete: After 16 years, the cantina permanently closed its doors on Tuesday, June 2.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Morning temps in the high 60s to mid 70s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says clouds will be higher and thinner than usual today, so we may see more sun.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 4, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report reveals some top tech brands make devices that are difficult to repair, raising concerns about longevity and repair costs. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to check a device's repairability and longevity before purchasing a new one to avoid costly replacements.

Susan Solves It: Smartphones built to fail

Daly Discoveries

Free pizza at Three Brothers Pizza in Odessa and Palm Harbor for kids in grades K-12. No purchase necessary. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to go check out the deal, which runs Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., until June 12.

Free slices at Three Brothers Pizza in Odessa and Palm Harbor for kids

Things to Do this Thursday, June 4