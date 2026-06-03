After backlash over Project Swan, some call for data center moratorium in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Opponents of a proposed Lakeland data center are now urging city leaders to enact a moratorium on future data center development, arguing the city should first establish regulations governing the rapidly growing industry.

The push comes just days after public opposition erupted over "Project Swan," a proposed 600,000-square-foot data center campus planned for land near Old Tampa Highway and Wilkinson Road.

Earlier this week, the developer withdrew from a scheduled Development Review Team meeting after receiving a lengthy list of comments and questions from City of Lakeland staff. Those comments raised concerns about issues including flooding, wastewater capacity, traffic impacts, water use, and whether data centers are even allowed under current city zoning rules.

The city's review documents noted that data centers are not specifically listed as a permitted use under Lakeland's Land Development Code and that the proposed use may not align with the property's existing zoning and land-use designations.

The withdrawal from the scheduled review meeting has prompted some community members to push for broader action.

"This is a bad fit," said Lakeland resident Magdalene DuPree, who is opposed to the project.

DuPree said concerns surrounding Project Swan highlight what she believes is a larger issue.

"We don't want a hyperscale data center to be extracting value from us and us having to be paying the cost," she said.

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Among those supporting a moratorium is Sam Romain, chairman of the Polk County Republican Party.

Romain said he does not oppose data centers or economic development, but believes local governments should first establish rules to address potential impacts.

"I don't want to be anti-data center, and I don't think that we should be anti-data center. We shouldn't be anti-business. And we should not put ourselves in a position that weakens us on the global stage. But we live here, and so, how do we want to coexist with these businesses?" Romain said.

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Romain said Lakeland should use the current pause in the review process to develop regulations covering issues such as water consumption, electrical demand, light pollution, and noise.

"I would say at least a year, and in that time, you should be figuring out the rules for how you want this to work," he said.

An online petition has also been launched calling for a temporary moratorium on data center development while city leaders evaluate potential regulations.

Despite the growing opposition, city officials emphasized Wednesday that Project Swan has not been withdrawn.

City officials say the proposal remains active and under review.

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According to the city, the next steps now rest with the developer, who can choose whether to respond to staff comments, provide additional information, continue pursuing approvals, or withdraw the application.

No deadline currently exists for the developer to respond.

The proposal remains in the early stages of review, and no public hearing or vote has been scheduled.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.