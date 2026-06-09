News to Know for June 9

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and if you weren't one of the multiple residents across the Tampa Bay area who felt the earthquake yesterday, allow me to fill you in. The United States Geological Survey reported a 6.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Cuba around 2 p.m., and many across the Tampa Bay area reported feeling the quake. Tampa Bay 28 spoke with residents about their experience as Meteorologist Denis Phillips broke down the science behind the earthquake.

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News to Know

Tampa City Council looks to expand school zone speed camera program: The proposed changes include expanding the program to 18 locations, with six remaining the same.



The proposed changes include expanding the program to 18 locations, with six remaining the same. Texts show new details in fatal Pinellas Park shooting investigation: A new affidavit said surveillance video showed 44-year-old Robert Leon Worthington pointing a handgun at Craig Allan Beeth, who tried to back away before he was shot.

Ryan Murphy/AP Photo/Ryan Murphy The motorcade of President Donald Trump arrives to Madison Square Garden ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

Donald Trump booed by the crowd during the anthem prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals: Trump was shown for several seconds giving a military salute. The boos ended when the U.S. flag followed him on the screens, and fans cheered when New York Knicks players were shown.



Trump was shown for several seconds giving a military salute. The boos ended when the U.S. flag followed him on the screens, and fans cheered when New York Knicks players were shown. St. Pete man arrested after attacking dog with shovel: affidavit: The St. Petersburg Police Department charged Christopher Toliver, 37, with cruelty to animals.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Morning temps in the 70s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says clouds will stick around most of the day as highs climb into the 90s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 9, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Susan El Khoury looks at who is being affected by electricity shutoffs and ways you can help lower your monthly bill.

Electricity shutoffs

Daly Discoveries

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to Dunedin Pride, which draws record crowds for its monthlong town-wide inclusive celebration. Party hotspots, the Honu and Blur Nightclub, lead a party that still has many events left.

Dunedin Pride draws record crowds for its monthlong townwide inclusive celebration

Things to Do this Tuesday, June 9