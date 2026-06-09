Texts show new details in fatal pinellas park shooting investigation

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — New details have emerged about the Clearwater man accused of fatally shooting another man inside a Pinellas Park business Friday.

A new affidavit said surveillance video showed 44-year-old Robert Leon Worthington pointing a handgun at Craig Allan Beeth, who tried to back away before he was shot. A muzzle flash was visible in the footage, followed by Beeth collapsing.

The affidavit also said Worthington was seen leaving the shop on a motorcycle registered in his name, which was later tracked by license plate readers and nearby business cameras.

The man who called 911, identified as Thomas Killgo, had texts recovered from his phone indicating that Worthington had texted him earlier, saying he was “homicidal and suicidal” before Killgo invited him to come by the shop.

Killgo was asleep in his office when he woke up to the gunshot.

A judge signed a warrant for Worthington’s arrest the same day, and he is charged with first-degree murder.

Bench Warrant Complaint & Affidavit (1) by Tampa Bay 28