News to Know for March 10

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, March 10, and on this day in 1876, Alexander Graham Bell made the first successful telephone call. Nearly 150 years later, phones have gone from a single wire to the smartphones most of us rely on every day. It all started with Bell’s famous words: “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you.”

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Trump says Iran war could be over soon, but oil disruption would trigger harsher US strikes: U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the war against Iran could be short-lived, but he left open the possibility of an escalation in fighting if global oil supplies are disrupted by the Islamic Republic, which chose a new hard-line supreme leader.



U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the war against Iran could be short-lived, but he left open the possibility of an escalation in fighting if global oil supplies are disrupted by the Islamic Republic, which chose a new hard-line supreme leader. Government shutdown and TSA staffing shortages hit Tampa International Airport during spring break: Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke with travelers at Tampa International Airport to see how the staffing shortages are affecting them locally.

WFTS

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke with travelers at Tampa International Airport to see how the staffing shortages are affecting them locally. Florida legislature nears end of session with little progress on cost of living: Major proposals aimed at lowering costs for Floridians have stalled amid deep divisions between the House, Senate, and governor, leaving little time for meaningful relief before the scheduled end of the session. Capital reporter Forrest Saunders breaks down some of these proposals.



Major proposals aimed at lowering costs for Floridians have stalled amid deep divisions between the House, Senate, and governor, leaving little time for meaningful relief before the scheduled end of the session. Capital reporter Forrest Saunders breaks down some of these proposals. Temple Terrace still working on plan to remove PFAS from drinking water: The chemicals, known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), were first detected in city wells last March. Even though a year has passed, some residents tell Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills the issue is still top of mind.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Mostly sunny skies this morning with little fog. Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures could reach the upper 80s this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, November 18, 2024

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Employees earning tips or overtime can claim new tax deductions until 2028, with maximum amounts based on income limits. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking eligibility and claiming the deduction before it expires to avoid missing out on potential savings.

Susan Solves It: New Tax Deduction

Bolts return for three-game homestead

After Sunday's high-intensity 8-7 loss against the Buffalo Sabres, which included several fights and over 100 penalty minutes, the Bolts will look to bring that momentum back to Tampa Bay.

The Lightning have dropped out of the first seat in the Atlantic Division after losing five out of the last six games since the break.

The Bolts will look to turn their luck around when they return to Benchmark International Arena to host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Tuesday, March 10

Enjoy a multi-course meal paired with wines from Faustino at The Columbia in Ybor.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Columbia Restaurant Cost: $199.04

Experience live music and entertainment during Currents at The Ritz Ybor.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: The Ritz Ybor Cost: $68

Create neurographic art during a sound healing workshop.

When: 6 p.m. Where: The Dali Museum Cost: $55



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.