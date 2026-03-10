Temple Terrace still working on plan to remove PFAS from drinking water

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A year after elevated levels of so-called “forever chemicals” were detected in Temple Terrace’s drinking water, city leaders say they are getting closer to a plan to address the problem.

The chemicals, known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), were first detected in city wells last March. The discovery prompted packed public meetings and raised residents' concerns about possible health impacts.

PFAS have been linked in some studies to increased risks of cancer, immune system effects, and other health issues.

Even though a year has passed, for some Temple Terrace residents, the issue is still top of mind.

“I don’t feel comfortable using it for food, brushing teeth,” said Tara McDoniel-Brown, who said she has been cautious about how her family uses the water.

To McDoniel-Brown, concerns about the water are personal.

“I mean, I have a child with a skin problem, so it’s something I have to be very cautious about,” she said.

City testing possible solutions

Temple Terrace officials say they are actively working toward a solution.

According to the city, consultants are currently conducting pilot testing of multiple PFAS filtration technologies at the Whiteway Water Plant to determine the most effective approach for the city’s water system.

City leaders are also studying whether connecting to nearby water systems, such as those operated by the City of Tampa or Hillsborough County, could be another option.

Temple Terrace City Council member Erik Kravets said the issue remains a high priority for the city.

“It’s a water quality issue, and water quality is always something that is very serious,” Kravets said.

Kravets said the city ultimately needs to determine which solution best balances cost, speed, and water quality.

“I’m open to whatever solution is best for the people who live here,” he said. “For me, that means the quickest, the cheapest, and the best quality water.”

WFTS

Federal standards driving the timeline

The work comes as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency moves forward with new drinking water limits for two of the most common PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS.

Those federal standards are expected to require utilities across the country to reduce PFAS levels by the early 2030s, which means Temple Terrace will eventually need to comply.

City Manager Carlos Baía said the city is among thousands of water systems nationwide working toward that goal.

“Like nearly 7,000 drinking water systems across this country, the City of Temple Terrace is working to develop solutions to meet the EPA’s proposed regulations,” Baía said in a statement.

Baía said the city expects to receive a final report from its consultant within the next three months, which should include more precise cost estimates for potential treatment solutions.

WFTS

Cost still a major question

One of the biggest unknowns is the price tag.

City leaders say early estimates for possible solutions range anywhere from $10 million to $40 million.

Preliminary estimates from the City of Tampa put the cost of a connection between $20 million and $39 million, depending on demand and system pressure needs. Hillsborough County provided a similar high-level estimate ranging from $25.7 million to $35.8 million.

However, city officials caution those figures are early projections and could change if the city moves forward with more detailed engineering and underground analysis.

“We’ll need to weigh the cost-benefit of each of these solutions,” Kravets said.

The city is also exploring outside funding to help offset the cost for ratepayers. Temple Terrace has hired a government affairs firm to help pursue state and federal grants or appropriations related to PFAS treatment.

Baía said the city is also participating in a national settlement process involving chemical manufacturers DuPont and 3M, which could potentially provide additional funding.

Residents still watching closely

While city leaders continue their analysis, some residents hope to see real progress soon.

“Temple Terrace is too precious for us to lose residents,” McDoniel-Brown said. “Water is life.”

Once the consultant’s report is complete, city officials say they plan to present the findings to the City Council and hold a public town hall meeting to discuss next steps with residents.

In the meantime, the city says updates about the project will continue to be posted on its “Water Questions” webpage.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.