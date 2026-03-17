News to Know for March 17

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and hopefully you remembered to incorporate something green into your outfit today. While it will be difficult to top the St. Patrick's Day celebration over the weekend that turned the Hillsborough River green, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate today, especially if you happen to have a green jacket.

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News to Know

Rising gas and diesel prices put pressure on Polk County drivers: Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit caught up with drivers in Lakeland and listened to their concerns.



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit caught up with drivers in Lakeland and listened to their concerns. Florida man convicted of raping and killing a young mother is set for execution: Michael Lee King, 54, is scheduled to receive a three-drug injection starting at 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison near Starke. WFTS

Lakeland man pleads guilty in Christmas Eve shooting that killed grandmother: DOJ: A Lakeland man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in connection with a 2020 Christmas Eve shooting that killed a 70-year-old woman and injured a 13-year-old girl.



A Lakeland man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in connection with a 2020 Christmas Eve shooting that killed a 70-year-old woman and injured a 13-year-old girl. The Latest: Israel says it killed a top Iranian security official and the Basij force chief: Israel's defense minister said Tuesday that the military killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in an overnight strike. The military also announced it killed Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Unusually cold weather for March. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start today in the upper 40's.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

March 17, 2026 AM WX

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Consumers can use specific words and strategies to bypass AI chatbots and quickly reach a live representative. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises using trigger phrases like “representative” or “agent” and calling during business hours to increase your chances of speaking to a real person.

Susan Solves It: Chatbot Bypass

Bolts kick off four-game road trip

Despite entering the third period tied, the Bolts fell short in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Benchmark International Arena.

Tampa Bay has been slipping in the standings of late, with its seventh loss in 10 games since the Olympic break. The losing stretch has allowed the Atlantic Division-leading Buffalo Sabres to extend their lead over Tampa Bay to four points.

The Bolts will look to fix their bad luck streak when they hit the road to take on the Seattle Kraken at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pre-game coverage is on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. This is a nationally televised game. For details on how to watch, click here .

Things to Do this Tuesday, March 17

Experience live hip-hop music and performances at Hip-Hop in the Heights.

When: 9 p.m. Where: 2612 North Tampa Street, Tampa Cost: Free

Watch professional golfers compete at the Valspar Championship.

When: 7 a.m. Where: Innisbrook Golf Resort Cost: Free

Enjoy live jazz performances at Central Park Jazz Jam.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Tampa Black History Museum Courtyard Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.