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Lakeland man pleads guilty in Christmas Eve shooting that killed grandmother: DOJ

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lakeland man kills grandmother
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LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in connection with a 2020 Christmas Eve shooting that killed a 70-year-old woman and injured a 13-year-old girl.

Federal prosecutors said 27-year-old Taqiy Lewis engaged in a shootout outside the victim’s Lakeland home while she was with her family. The woman, identified as M.C., was struck twice and killed, and the girl, A.L., was wounded.

Investigators later recovered the Kahr CM9 pistol used in the shooting during a February 2023 search. Forensic testing confirmed the gun fired the fatal shots and injured the teen. Lewis, prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions, faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

A Wesley Chapel family and a neighbor were ejected when their golf cart rolled over after colliding with a car driven by a 17-year-old. One person remains sedated in the ICU.

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

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