Rising gas and diesel prices put pressure on Polk County drivers

LAKELAND, Fla. — Drivers in Polk County are feeling the strain at the pump as gas prices continue to climb across the Tampa Bay area.

Filling up the tank is getting pricier for drivers by the day, as the conflict with Iran continues.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit caught up with drivers in Lakeland and listened to their concerns.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Gas prices climb across Polk County, pushing some drivers to cut back trips

“It’s way too high. I mean it’s ridiculously too high. Two weeks ago, we were paying almost a dollar less,” said David Marciszewski.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.72, compared to $3.73 in Florida.

But diesel, the fuel used by many trucks and work vehicles, is climbing even higher.

“That’s what I used to do for a living, I drove a truck. It’s over five dollars now. Is it not?” Marciszewski said.

In Florida, the average price for diesel is now $5.10 a gallon.

“A pretty dramatic upswing in the price of diesel right now,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

The rising oil prices and global supply concerns are pushing fuel costs higher. Many drivers Petit spoke with said the increase is stretching their budgets, forcing some to drive less or combine trips.

“It’s already hard enough as it is to get by. We're just getting kind of getting through and stuff like gas going up definitely doesn’t help,” Johnathan Pecoraro said.

Others said they are willing to pay higher prices if it helps keep Americans safe.

“I’m absolutely, 100% okay because of the reason of Iran is not going to get a nuclear weapon. That’s why these gas prices are where they are,” Bob Lerry said.

Experts say there are some things you can do to stretch your fuel just a little farther.

“Drive conservatively. If you have aggressive starts and stops, that will burn through your fuel a lot faster. Remove any excess weight from your vehicle. Every additional hundred pounds can reduce your fuel economy. And just make sure your vehicle is properly maintained,” Jenkins said.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.