News to Know for March 3

Today is Tuesday, and if you were up early this morning, you may have caught a glimpse of the 'blood moon' before the sun came up. While Tampa was not the ideal spot for catching a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse due to the short viewing window, plenty of Tampa Bay locals got up before the sun to see the rare event.

News to Know

The Latest: Trump says Iran war could last weeks as Netanyahu defends decision to attack: As the war in the Middle East intensifies, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has “the capability to go far longer" than its projected four-to-five-week time frame for its military operations against Iran.



Bartow commissioners reject 2,245-home development in unanimous vote: Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills was at the city commission meeting on Monday, where commissioners voted down the controversial proposal to build more than 2,200 homes along Highway 60.

New Port Richey free senior clinic faces eviction from city-owned building: Grace Whitfield told reporter Erik Waxler the clinic is essential for people like her who do not have insurance.



'We've really lost the plot': Florida session could drag into overtime again: Florida lawmakers are running out of time, and capital reporter Forrest Saunders breaks down the mounting signs that they could once again blow past their 60-day deadline as budget negotiations lag and major priorities stall.



Today's Weather Outlook

Mild and foggy morning. Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll get a taste of summer this afternoon as temps climb into the 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Insuring a teen driver in Florida can cost more than a high-risk driver, and one key question can help parents avoid unnecessary premium hikes. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises parents to ask their insurance carrier how it assigns risk to avoid inflated teen-driver premiums.

Susan Solves It: Teen Driver Insurance

Things to Do this Tuesday, March 3

Enjoy the Florida Strawberry Festival with fresh strawberries, live entertainment, and agricultural exhibits.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City Cost: $15

Watch the MFA thesis dance concert “Again But Different” featuring original choreography by graduate students.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1920 E 7th Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Experience the Gasparilla International Film Festival, showcasing a variety of films and industry events.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $22.05



