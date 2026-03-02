NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A free clinic that has operated in New Port Richey for decades may be forced to close as the city threatens eviction, raising concerns among hundreds of uninsured seniors who rely on it for care.

Grace Whitfield is one of the patients who receives treatment at the Free Senior Health Clinic.

“I needed care because my blood pressure was so high. It was going through the roof, and I needed to get on my blood pressure medication.”

WATCH: New Port Richey free senior clinic faces eviction from city-owned building

New Port Richey free senior clinic faces eviction from city-owned building

Whitfield said the clinic is essential for people like her who do not have insurance.

“Probably end up in an emergency room having a heart attack if it wasn’t for the clinic.”

Director Gisela Dalnoky said worried patients have been calling daily after learning the clinic’s future at the Claude Pepper Senior Center is uncertain.

“Where are you going? Where are we gonna go? I tell everybody relax for a minute. As far as right now, we are working on solving the problem,” said Dalnoky.

WFTS

Two weeks ago, the clinic received a letter from the City of New Port Richey stating it has 30 days to vacate the property or face eviction.

The issue appears to stem from the recent transition of the nonprofit organization operating the clinic. The previous agreement was between the city and CARES, which leased the building at little to no cost. When CARES dissolved, the Free Senior Health Clinic assumed operations.

City Manager Debbie Manns, who sent the letter, said the current organization does not have a valid lease agreement with the city and does not carry sufficient liability insurance to cover the city’s risk. She said if those issues are not resolved, the clinic will be required to move.

WFTS

Clinic staff and volunteers said they continue to provide the same medical services with the same volunteer physicians and are willing to meet the city’s requirements to remain open.

“It’s very worrisome, however, I trust that this misunderstanding is going to be clear because there are people of goodwill involved,” said Dr. Carlos Zubillaga, a longtime volunteer at the clinic.

Clinic management said it has more than 1,200 active patients with appointments already scheduled.

“It’s terrifying to me to think about what’s happening to all those people out there who have no place to go,” said Dalnoky.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.