Bartow commissioners reject 2,245-home development in unanimous vote

BARTOW, Fla. — City commissioners voted down a controversial proposal to build more than 2,200 homes along Highway 60, bringing months of public debate to a close, at least for now.

The project, known as Emilie at Bartow, required five separate approvals, including annexation and rezoning, to move forward. Monday, commissioners ultimately rejected the necessary measures during a meeting that stretched more than five hours and drew a packed crowd.

What the project proposed

Developers planned to build 2,245 residential units in four phases between 2027 and 2035 on rural land east of downtown Bartow.

About 800 acres would have been preserved for conservation and wildlife corridors, according to an attorney for CBD Land Investments, the developer.

The proposal also included:

Two crossings over Peace Creek

Traffic improvements along Highway 60

A 50-foot landscape buffer with a berm and fencing near existing homes

Land donated for a potential future fire station

Developers argued the project represented a reasonable expansion of the city’s boundaries and said it would generate an estimated $54 million in impact fees.

City planning staff said there is sufficient water capacity to serve the development.

Concerns from residents and city leaders

All but one resident who spoke during the meeting’s public comment period raised concerns about the project. They voiced concerns about increased traffic, flooding risks, habitat loss, and potential strain on schools and emergency services.

Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer opposed the project, saying growth “must match fiscal reality” and argued the proposal would function as a “city within a city” that could create long-term financial risk for taxpayers.

She also described the decision as more than a land-use vote. She called it a resilience issue, given the project’s location near flood-prone areas.

What happens next?

With the commission’s vote, the development cannot move forward under its current proposal.

Developers could revise the plan and potentially resubmit it for future consideration.

Bart Allen, attorney for the developer, declined to comment when approached by Tampa Bay 28 after the meeting.



