News to Know for March 30

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're starting this week in March and ending in April. Despite being less than two weeks into the spring season, it already feels like summer in Tampa Bay. Meteorologist Ally Blake says today will likely have the most spring-like conditions we'll see all week, as temperatures continue to warm up and humidity makes a comeback, add in some afternoon showers and it'll officially feel like summer in Tampa Bay.

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News to Know

AI anxiety: Fears over new tech drives surge in trade school enrollment as students seek hands-on careers: To understand how this shift plays out in real life, Tampa Bay 28's Michael Paluska attended an auto mechanic class at the Hillsborough College training center on the Ybor campus.



To understand how this shift plays out in real life, Tampa Bay 28's Michael Paluska attended an auto mechanic class at the Hillsborough College training center on the Ybor campus. The Latest: Trump suggests US could take Iran’s Kharg Island: U.S. President Donald Trump has raised the idea of American forces seizing Iran’s Kharg Island, its main oil terminal in the Persian Gulf.

WFTS

U.S. President Donald Trump has raised the idea of American forces seizing Iran’s Kharg Island, its main oil terminal in the Persian Gulf. Federal judge orders Alligator Alcatraz detention facility to publish attorney visit policies for detainees: Judge Sheri Polster Chappell ordered the facility, which is run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, to publish its policy allowing attorneys to show up without scheduling a visit and see their client.



Judge Sheri Polster Chappell ordered the facility, which is run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, to publish its policy allowing attorneys to show up without scheduling a visit and see their client. Long lines form in West Tampa as local businesses give away free gas: Cars stretched for blocks in West Tampa as about 100 drivers received free gas from local businesses working together to help the community.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Highs in the mid-80s today. Meteorologist Ally Blake says today's conditions are the mildest of the week as summer-like humidity returns.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Scammers are increasingly targeting Venmo users with calls, emails, and fake product listings, costing consumers over $210 million in a year. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises enabling two-factor authentication, verifying senders, and avoiding payments outside secure platforms to help prevent falling victim to Venmo scams.

Susan Solves It: Venmo Scam Warning

Bolts win 2 back-to-back at home

The Lightning continued a seven-game homestead this weekend when they hosted and won back-to-back games over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Bolts secured a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in an Eastern Conference clash. On Sunday, the Bolts once again came out on top against the Nashville Predators, securing a 3-2 win.

The Bolts will look to keep this weekend's momentum going on Tuesday when they host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Tuesday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Monday, March 30

Zip across multiple lines, tackle high ropes challenges, and take in scenic views during a sunset zip line adventure.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay Cost: $78

Play a round of mini golf and enjoy interactive games during an evening at PopStroke.

When: 7 p.m. Where: PopStroke Tampa Cost: Free

Create a personalized doormat with your chosen design at a spring-themed crafting class.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Armature Works Cost: $855



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.