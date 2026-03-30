Long lines form in West Tampa as local businesses give away free gas

TAMPA, Fla. — Cars stretched for blocks in West Tampa as about 100 drivers received free gas from local businesses working together to help the community.

Organizers said vehicles began lining up at around 5:30 a.m. along North Himes Avenue and Columbus Avenue for the giveaway at a 7-Eleven. With gas prices at $4 per gallon, businesses recognized a need to provide assistance.

"There's hard times right now, and we see it day to day, so we are using our marketing money giving back to the community that gives so much to us," said Rosy Ramirez, owner of Carribbean Twist.

"I've been waiting now about an hour and a half, it's well worth the wait though. I don't have to worry about paying for gas for probably the rest of this week, going to get the kids to school on time ain't got to worry about going to the gas station. It don't get no better than this," said Theordrick Holmes, who was filling up his tank.

The first 20 cars received $50 worth of gas, while subsequent vehicles were given $30 worth until supplies ran out.