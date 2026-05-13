News to Know for May 13

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and if your outdoor plans yesterday got rescheduled to today, maybe push them until tomorrow. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the same system that brought storms across the bay yesterday is still lingering off our coast, and while it's much weaker, your safest bet is pushing those outdoor activities to the second half of the week. Rain moves out of our area tomorrow, leaving behind sunny skies that will last into the weekend.

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News to Know

Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart: As Tampa and Hillsborough County continue negotiating a proposed stadium deal for the Tampa Bay Rays, one of Florida’s most recognizable attorneys says he’s ready to help bring the team to Orlando if those talks collapse.



As Tampa and Hillsborough County continue negotiating a proposed stadium deal for the Tampa Bay Rays, one of Florida’s most recognizable attorneys says he’s ready to help bring the team to Orlando if those talks collapse. 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center in Everglades could close by June: A controversial detention facility in the heart of the Everglades known as “Alligator Alcatraz” is slated to shut down in June, according to reports from vendors at the facility and a release from the Center of Biological Diversity.

WFTS

Florida lawmakers return for budget special session with July 1 deadline looming: Florida lawmakers are back in Tallahassee for a second special session, this time to complete the state’s only constitutionally required job: passing a budget before the new fiscal year begins July 1.



Florida lawmakers are back in Tallahassee for a second special session, this time to complete the state’s only constitutionally required job: passing a budget before the new fiscal year begins July 1. Man convicted of putting tracking device on woman's car in 'retaliation' for son's death: BPD: Steven Colon, Sr., 57, was arrested in April of 2025 and charged with installation or use of a tracking device.

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Today's Weather Outlook

More showers likely. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the system that brought storms yesterday will linger off our coast, although it's much weaker.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 13, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Check washing is resurfacing as thieves steal and alter mailed checks, but simple steps can help protect your money. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises avoiding leaving checks in mailboxes, using gel pens, monitoring your accounts, and considering electronic payments to reduce your risk.

Susan Solves It: Check Washing Scam

Daly Discoveries

Get blissfully lost in the vintage wonderland of Roost Home & Garden in South Tampa. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check out the shop, curated by twins Raynard and Randall Richards and located at 2301 S. MacDill Ave.

Get blissfully lost in the vintage wonderland of Roost Home & Garden

Things to Do this Wednesday, May 13