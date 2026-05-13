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Man convicted of putting tracking device on woman's car in 'retaliation' for son's death: BPD

AIR TAG 2.png
Bradenton Police Department
Apple Air Tag
AIR TAG 2.png
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BRADENTON, FLA. — A Sarasota man was convicted of illegally installing a tracking device on a woman's car in what was believed to be retaliation for his son’s death, according to a Bradenton Police Department (BPD) report.

Steven Colon, Sr., 57, was arrested in April of 2025 and charged with installation or use of a tracking device.

Two months prior, the victim drove to a BPD station after her Apple device alerted her to the presence of a nearby AirTag. Officers located the AirTag in the wheel well of her car.

In Florida, using a tracking device to determine the location or movement of another person without consent is a third-degree felony.

The victim believed the AirTag was placed there by the family of Steven Colon, Jr., as retaliation, according to the BPD report.

In September 2022, a member of the victim's family shot and killed Colon, Jr., in self-defense, according to investigations by the State Attorney's Office and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives determined the AirTag was registered to Colon, Sr., and that he was the only person receiving updates from the tracking device.

Colon pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2026 and waived his right to appeal.

A judge sentenced Colon to one year of supervised probation.

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