News to Know for May 18 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and if you were hoping for a dry start to the week, you might want to keep that umbrella handy. Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect more rain this afternoon and evening, leading to localized flooding as the showers and storms move through.

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News to Know

Tampa pilot says Raul Castro indictment expected over 1996 shootdown: A Tampa pilot who has spent nearly 30 years fighting for accountability says the U.S. could soon indict former Cuban leader Raul Castro in connection with the 1996 shootdown of two American planes.

A Tampa pilot who has spent nearly 30 years fighting for accountability says the U.S. could soon indict former Cuban leader Raul Castro in connection with the 1996 shootdown of two American planes. Silver Alert issued for missing Dunedin woman with memory issues: PCSO: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has issued a Local Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old woman with memory issues, according to a news release.

Richard Drew/AP A Global Medical Response helicopter sits in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the planned IPO of GMR Solutions, Inc., Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Stocks fall and oil prices gain after Trump warns Iran 'clock is ticking': World shares mostly retreated and oil prices jumped on Monday after President Trump warned Tehran that the “clock is ticking” as U.S.-Iran negotiations over a permanent end to the war stall.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to look for sunny skies through the morning and midday. Temperatures by the early afternoon will reach into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. By late afternoon and evening, a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 18, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Flight Refund Rights

New DOT rules require airlines to give passengers a full refund for canceled flights, even if caused by fuel shortages, but extra costs aren’t covered. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers to review airline policies and understand refund rights before accepting alternative offers.

Susan Solves It: Flight Refund Rights

Things to Do this May 18