Silver Alert issued for missing Dunedin woman with memory issues: PCSO

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has issued a Local Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old woman with memory issues, according to a news release.

Deputies said Patricia Timoney was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday at her home at 505 San Salvador Drive in Dunedin. She is described as 5-foot-1, 155 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Timoney was last seen wearing a tank top, black compression shorts and tennis shoes, and riding a green tricycle.

PCSO said Timoney is affected by memory issues and is considered a missing/endangered adult. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.