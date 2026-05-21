News to Know for May 21 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday. We'll continue to see some rain this afternoon as scattered storms return. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the worst of it will be between Tampa and Lakeland.

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News to Know

Pasco County expands environmental land preservation with latest ELAMP purchase: Pasco County is continuing its long-running effort to preserve environmentally sensitive land through the Environmental Lands Acquisition and Management Program (ELAMP).

Pasco County is continuing its long-running effort to preserve environmentally sensitive land through the Environmental Lands Acquisition and Management Program (ELAMP). Lakeland approves Wedgewood development deal despite neighbors’ concerns: Despite residents' traffic concerns, Lakeland City Commissioners voted to approve a development agreement that clears the way for up to 825 homes on the old Wedgewood Golf Course.

WFTS

Gym makes big impact on families living with Neurodiversity: For the past year, Little Victories Sensory Gym has been traveling throughout North Pinellas County, providing safe, comfortable, inclusive playground equipment for families living with neurodiversity.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a few storms to return later today. Most of the action will then shift east of I-75 for much of the afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain today is likely again between Tampa and Lakeland, generally.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 21, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: World Cup Scams

Scammers are targeting fans with fake World Cup tickets sold through unauthorized sites and social media. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises fans to buy only through FIFA’s official channels, use a credit card, and verify the seller before purchasing.

Susan Solves It: World Cup Scams

Things to Do this May 21