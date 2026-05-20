Pasco County expands environmental land preservation with latest ELAMP purchase

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County is continuing its long-running effort to preserve environmentally sensitive land through the Environmental Lands Acquisition and Management Program (ELAMP).

Since the program began in 2004, the county has acquired more than 8,600 acres for conservation, according to Brittany Figueroa, Pasco's ELAMP Acquisition Coordinator.

“Ideally, to not have anything developed on there, as well as conserving it for future generations, as well as visitors to Pasco, and also for our wildlife,” Figueroa said.

The latest acquisition is 127 acres in the Anclote River corridor near New Port Richey. Pasco County purchased the property from developer Gary Blackwell for $3.2 million.

The purchase has drawn criticism online from some residents questioning why the county is spending millions on wetland property they believe could not be developed anyway.

Figueroa said the county’s purchases are not limited to undevelopable land.

“I would say we don’t just purchase lands has no development potential,” she said. “Most of our acquisitions include uplands, wetlands, floodplains, as well as sensitive habitats.”

Earlier this year, Pasco County completed one of its largest preservation purchases to date, acquiring nearly 1,900 acres of the 4G Ranch property in Land O’ Lakes.

County maps show preserved properties spread throughout Pasco County, and officials say there are five additional active projects under consideration.

The ELAMP program is funded through the Penny for Pasco sales tax, with 20% of revenue dedicated to environmental land acquisition and management.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.