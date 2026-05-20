LAKELAND, Fla. — For Beverly Inman, the former Wedgewood Golf Course used to feel like part of the neighborhood.

“My piece of heaven is gone,” said Inman.

WATCH: Lakeland approves Wedgewood development deal despite neighbors’ concerns

Lakeland approves Wedgewood development deal despite neighbors’ concerns

After living along Carpenters Way for 26 years, she is worried about what comes next.

“For all the years I've lived here because of all of this I'm considering thinking about moving,” said Inman.

Despite traffic concerns from residents, Lakeland City Commissioners voted to approve a development agreement with SJD Development LLC, which clears the way for up to 825 housing units on the old golf course.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit has been staying on top of the controversial project for months. Inman told Petit that congestion and speeding are already a daily problem in the area.

“It’s like the Indy 500 you hear people out here squealing tires you hear people out here racing up and down the road,” said Inman.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to the Lakeland Police Department to get a closer look at speeding concerns along Carpenters way near Lakeland Park Center Drive.

Officers issued 102 speeding citations in that area in 2025. With several months still left in 2026, they have already handed out 90 speeding tickets.

Neighbors also question whether the city’s 2022 traffic study still reflects today’s growth.

"As this board is well aware, the traffic conditions in and around Carpenters Way have changed dramatically since the Polk County population has surged,” said Cindy Mitchell.

As part of the agreement, the developer will donate land for future roadway projects. This includes extending Lakeland Park Center Drive to the east of Carpenters Way and realigning Wedgewood Estates Boulevard with Heatherpoint Drive at Carpenters Way.

City of Lakeland Planning and Transportation Manager Chuck Barmby said the focus is on improving traffic flow.

“The residents are correct there is absolutely congestion at each end of the corridor. To make sure that we address pedestrian safety, the operational needs of the residents and businesses up there, is that we continue to figure out how to keep traffic moving but keep traffic moving safely,” Barmby said.

SJD Development will also contribute $423,000 toward future traffic upgrades. For neighbors like Inman, concerns remain about whether those changes will come soon enough.

“The land that is donated, from start to finish is years away from completion because they don’t even have the funding completely for it,” said Inman.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.