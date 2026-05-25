News to Know for May 25

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Memorial Day, a federal holiday dedicated to honoring and mourning the military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. People across Tampa Bay will spend the day attending ceremonies and gathering with family as the nation reflects on the holiday's meaning.

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News to Know

VIDEO: Vehicle strikes multiple people outside Sebring restaurant, SPD investigating: The Sebring Police Department (SPD) said an investigation is underway after a vehicle struck multiple people outside a restaurant on Saturday morning.



The Sebring Police Department (SPD) said an investigation is underway after a vehicle struck multiple people outside a restaurant on Saturday morning. The origins of Memorial Day and how it has evolved: It’s a day of reflection and remembrance of those who died while serving in the U.S. military, according to the Congressional Research Service. WFTS

'The best little brother': Family mourns Gaige Santos-Brown, 14, killed in St. Pete shooting: Gaige Santos-Brown was killed outside the Shadyside Grocery Store on 15th Avenue South after being approached by three teenagers, according to St. Petersburg police.



Gaige Santos-Brown was killed outside the Shadyside Grocery Store on 15th Avenue South after being approached by three teenagers, according to St. Petersburg police. How Congo is battling an Ebola outbreak complicated by aid cuts, armed rebels and anger: Congolese health authorities on Sunday said here are 904 suspected cases and 119 suspected deaths, mostly in Ituri — a significant jump from the previously announced number of suspected cases.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Typical early summer weather today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says highs will reach the 90s before some scattered rain in the early afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 25, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

More than 50,000 home purchase agreements were canceled in March, with affordability and increased housing options driving the trend. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buyers to understand contract terms and contingencies before signing to avoid losing deposits if they back out.

Susan Solves It: Home Deals Cancelled

Things to Do this Monday, May 25