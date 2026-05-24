'The best little brother': Family mourns Gaige Santos-Brown, 14, killed in St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in St. Petersburg — police have arrested one suspect, but are still searching for two more.

Gaige Santos-Brown was killed outside the Shadyside Grocery Store on 15th Avenue South after being approached by three teenagers, according to St. Petersburg police.

A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested and is facing charges of felony murder and violation of supervised release. Authorities said they are still working to identify two more suspects.

On Saturday night, dozens of family members and community members gathered at the site of the shooting for a vigil, surrounding the area with balloons, candles and pictures to honor Gaige's memory.

His sisters, Abbey Brown and Selena Abbott, described him as a teenager full of life who was taken too soon.

"Gaige was just the best little brother you could have," Brown said.

"He was just a light to be around, so charismatic, so energetic and full of personality, and he just wanted to see people happy," Abbott said.

Abbott said she had spoken with her brother just days before his death.

"I just talked to him two days ago, and he was telling me how proud he was that he got his grades up," Abbott said.

The news left his family devastated.

"Like my heart stopped and I didn't believe it was real — cause it's just Gaige, you know, like he always comes home," Abbott said.

Brown called for the community to keep her father in their thoughts and prayers as he faces the unimaginable.

"You should never have to bury your child. The child should bury you, so for my dad to go through that, just keep him in your thoughts and prayers," Brown said. "Gaige was sweet. Gaige was just a little boy. He was 14. He didn't even get a chance to live his life for real."

Lashaun Tims, with the organization 813 Stop the Violence, which supports families affected by gun violence, said the community must do more to keep guns away from young people and provide safer alternatives.

"We gotta get the guns off the street, but we gotta keep them out of our babies' hands," Tims said. "We got to find things for our youth to do. We got to find places, safe places and spaces for our youth to go to."

SPPD is still working to identify the other two suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 727-893-7780 or to text "SPPD + your tip" to TIP411.

Police said this remains an ongoing investigation.



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