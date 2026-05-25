New video released after vehicle strikes crowd outside Sebring restaurant

SEBRING, Fla. — The Sebring Police Department (SPD) released a new video in an investigation into a vehicle that struck multiple people outside a restaurant on Saturday morning.

SPD said officers were already on scene when an argument broke out in the parking lot of the Back Alley Bar & Grill in the early morning hours of May 23.

According to the report, the argument escalated, and following the altercation, a group of people entered a vehicle.

Police said the driver began driving into patrons who were attempting to continue the physical altercation.

Officers said they were able to stop the vehicle and detained a woman as a suspect in the incident.

No one was seriously injured and police said they are working to gather additional evidence, video footage and identify potential victims or suspects in the incident.

Police said no one has been arrested yet in the ongoing and active investigation.

SPD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact SPD (863) 471-5107 or by submitting an anonymous tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).